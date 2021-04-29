NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 840.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $17,718,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

