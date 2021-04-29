Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.88 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.