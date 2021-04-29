Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

