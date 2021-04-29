SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of SIBN opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 163,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

