Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

