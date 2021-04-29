Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,270 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,738.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

