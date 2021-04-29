Oppenheimer Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,510.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,445.80.

GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

