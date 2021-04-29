Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of IFS opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

