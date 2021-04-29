Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.