Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,457 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

