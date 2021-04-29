Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.