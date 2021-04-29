Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

