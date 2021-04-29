Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

