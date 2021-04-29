Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 216,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

