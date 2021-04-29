State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,250 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

