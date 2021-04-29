State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,970 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Varex Imaging worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.