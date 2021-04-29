State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 727 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,482,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

