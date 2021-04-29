State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,710 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

LMAT opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

