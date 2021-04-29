Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $13,108,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $5,202,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $256,572.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $804,252.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,732,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,185,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMI opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.