Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:BE opened at $27.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

