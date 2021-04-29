Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to “Buy”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

NYSE:BIG opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

