State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,250 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

