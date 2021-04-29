BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

