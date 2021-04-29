Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.39.

NYSE BURL opened at $319.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $331.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.78. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

