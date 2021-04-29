State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of ProPetro worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PUMP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

