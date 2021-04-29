Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

