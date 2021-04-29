ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

ADVOF stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADVOF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

