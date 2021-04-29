UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,394 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

PLCE stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.