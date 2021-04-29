Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in April

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Ability has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.92.
About Ability
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.