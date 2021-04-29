UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

