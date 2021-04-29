Norges Bank Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

