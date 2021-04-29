Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

