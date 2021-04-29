Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $1,222,155.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:A opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

