Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 60,000 ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ADC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ADCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

