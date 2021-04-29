Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 132,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.27 million, a P/E ratio of -152.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

