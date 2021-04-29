Norges Bank Buys Shares of 50,000 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $8,619,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $7,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last three months.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

