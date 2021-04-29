UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lands’ End worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.87 million, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

