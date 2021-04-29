UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,339 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

