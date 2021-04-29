Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $52.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

