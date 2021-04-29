New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 411,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 293,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.