Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NYSE CWK opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

