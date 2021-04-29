Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

CTXS opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

