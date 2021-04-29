FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $350.00 at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $287.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

