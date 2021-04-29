FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $350.00 at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $287.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
