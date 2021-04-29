UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

