Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.62 and last traded at $145.85, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

