DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $425.77 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.75 and its 200-day moving average is $368.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 175.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

