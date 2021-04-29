UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

