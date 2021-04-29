UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,510 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,434,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

