Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.51 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average of $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

