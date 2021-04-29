RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.89. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.